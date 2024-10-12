Woman and young girl injured after being hit by car as police launch urgent appeal
The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and two pedestrians - a 32-year-old woman and a young girl – in Middlesbrough.
The collision happened at 4.56pm on Friday October 11, when the Vauxhall Astra was travelling on Longlands Road towards Marton Road and collided with the woman and a young girl.
Both victims were taken to James Cook Hospital for treatment.
The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services dealt with the incident and conducted enquires at the scene.
The road re-opened at around 11pm on Friday.
The girl sustained scratches and bruises and was checked over at hospital then discharged.
The woman remains in James Cook University Hospital is a serious condition, police said.
Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses and information including dashcam, cctv or phone footage, as enquiries into the serious crash in Middlesbrough continue.
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, and any people who have dashcam, private CCTV or mobile phone footage are asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 195473.
