Woman and young girl injured after being hit by car as police launch urgent appeal

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2024, 11:58 BST
A woman and young girl were injured after they were hit by a car, police said.

The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and two pedestrians - a 32-year-old woman and a young girl – in Middlesbrough.

The collision happened at 4.56pm on Friday October 11, when the Vauxhall Astra was travelling on Longlands Road towards Marton Road and collided with the woman and a young girl.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both victims were taken to James Cook Hospital for treatment.

The collision happened at 4.56pm on Friday October 11, when the Vauxhall Astra was travelling on Longlands Road towards Marton Road and collided with the woman and a young girl.The collision happened at 4.56pm on Friday October 11, when the Vauxhall Astra was travelling on Longlands Road towards Marton Road and collided with the woman and a young girl.
The collision happened at 4.56pm on Friday October 11, when the Vauxhall Astra was travelling on Longlands Road towards Marton Road and collided with the woman and a young girl.

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services dealt with the incident and conducted enquires at the scene.

The road re-opened at around 11pm on Friday.

The girl sustained scratches and bruises and was checked over at hospital then discharged.

The woman remains in James Cook University Hospital is a serious condition, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses and information including dashcam, cctv or phone footage, as enquiries into the serious crash in Middlesbrough continue.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, and any people who have dashcam, private CCTV or mobile phone footage are asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 195473.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughCleveland PoliceCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice