Woman and young girl injured after being hit by car as police launch urgent appeal

A woman and young girl were injured after they were hit by a car, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and two pedestrians - a 32-year-old woman and a young girl – in Middlesbrough.

The collision happened at 4.56pm on Friday October 11, when the Vauxhall Astra was travelling on Longlands Road towards Marton Road and collided with the woman and a young girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both victims were taken to James Cook Hospital for treatment.

The collision happened at 4.56pm on Friday October 11, when the Vauxhall Astra was travelling on Longlands Road towards Marton Road and collided with the woman and a young girl.

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services dealt with the incident and conducted enquires at the scene.

The road re-opened at around 11pm on Friday.

The girl sustained scratches and bruises and was checked over at hospital then discharged.

The woman remains in James Cook University Hospital is a serious condition, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses and information including dashcam, cctv or phone footage, as enquiries into the serious crash in Middlesbrough continue.