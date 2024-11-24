Woman fighting for life after car flips in crash as driver arrested for dangerous driving on alcohol and drugs
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash in Honley, near Huddersfield, in which a woman was critically injured.
At 4.52am today, police were called to the incident in Woodhead Road, Honley, prior to the bend near to the junction with Hanging Stone Road.
A white Volkswagen Golf GTI, which was travelling east towards Honley, had collided with a central traffic island and overturned onto its roof, police said.
A 35-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in a critical condition.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
He has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limits for alcohol and drugs.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the area in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240638139 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
