Woman from Selby in intensive care after using skinny jab 'from North Yorkshire salon'
The woman was treated in intensive care at York Hospital "for suspected internal injuries” earlier this month after becoming ill a few days after injecting herself with the jab, purporting to be a semaglutide.
She has since been discharged.
Two other women also became unwell.
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation, with health chiefs in North Yorkshire and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issuing a warning.
The force said two women aged 32 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of poisoning and have been released on police bail.
The third woman, aged 58, was arrested on suspicion of selling or supplying a prescription only medicine. She has been released while under investigation.
All the women are from the Selby area.
NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) Chief Pharmacy Officer, Laura Angus, said: “There has been a lot of attention in the media and on social media about these so-called ‘skinny jabs’, but as with any medicines bought outside of legitimate supply chains, the contents may not match the ingredients on the label.
“If you use such products you could be putting your health at serious risk.
“The only way to guarantee you receive a genuine weight-loss medicine is to obtain it from a legitimate pharmacy – including those trading online – using a prescription issued by a healthcare professional.”
The active ingredient in drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic - semaglutide - helps people with type 2 diabetes control the amount of sugar in their blood.
But the weekly injection also signals to the brain that you are full, helping people lose weight by reducing the urge to eat.
However, they are only available on prescription on the NHS for certain patients and are given as part of treatment which includes diet and exercise.
Andy Morling, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency’s Deputy Director of Criminal Enforcement said: “Buying so-called weight loss medicines from illegal suppliers significantly increases the risk of receiving products that are either falsified or not licensed for use in the UK. Products purchased in this way will not meet the MHRA’s strict quality and safety standards, and taking such medicines may put one’s health at risk.”
