Woman in her 30s dies on Stanningley bypass after being hit by van

Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood

Senior reporter

Published 11th Oct 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 17:08 BST
A woman died after being hit by a van in the early hours of Saturday on the Stanningley bypass, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said they received reports of a pedestrian in the road on the bypass near Pudsey train station at 1.14am.

A short time later, there was a further call to say there had been a collision involving a pedestrian and a van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was reported to be in the road at 1.14amplaceholder image
The pedestrian was reported to be in the road at 1.14am

Her family are being supported by specialist officers and enquiries remain ongoing.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or may have relevant dashcam footage and has not already spoken to them.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesPudsey
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice