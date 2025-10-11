Woman in her 30s dies on Stanningley bypass after being hit by van
West Yorkshire Police said they received reports of a pedestrian in the road on the bypass near Pudsey train station at 1.14am.
A short time later, there was a further call to say there had been a collision involving a pedestrian and a van.
Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family are being supported by specialist officers and enquiries remain ongoing.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or may have relevant dashcam footage and has not already spoken to them.