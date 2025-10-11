A woman died after being hit by a van in the early hours of Saturday on the Stanningley bypass, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said they received reports of a pedestrian in the road on the bypass near Pudsey train station at 1.14am.

A short time later, there was a further call to say there had been a collision involving a pedestrian and a van.

Emergency services attended but the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers and enquiries remain ongoing.