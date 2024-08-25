Woman in her 80s airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorbike near cricket club
North Yorkshire Police said the accident involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle ridden by a man in his 60s from Harrogate with the pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, from the Hambleton area.
The accident happened around 2.30pm on Saturday August 24 on the A6108 close to West Tanfield Cricket Club.
The woman was airlifted to hospital where she remains for treatment.
The road was closed until 7.15pm while emergency services responded and carried out investigations.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or who witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken with officers, is asked to contact Traffic Sgt Mark Patterson.
Email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police Control Room on 101 quoting reference 12240154036.
