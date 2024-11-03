The North Yorkshire Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl who was bitten by her family’s dog in the Malton area.

The 10-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the family’s dog while at home at around 4.15pm on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, the girl sadly died at the scene.

Officers are conducting detailed enquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

Police. | North Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Police said: “One of the lines of enquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

“All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with the girl and dog having a close, loving relationship.

“Due to the circumstances of the incident, the dog will be destroyed. A post-mortem examination of the girl is taking place this (Sunday 3 November 2024) evening.

“We are not yet in a position to name the girl at this time. She will be formally identified in due course.

“Further updates will be posted on the force website and social media channels. In the meantime, we again urge people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace.