Zakir Muhammad Mughal: Body found in reservoir during search for missing teenager
Police searching for missing teenager Zakir Muhammad Mughal have found a body.
The body was located in Chellow Dean reservoir at just before 6pm on Thursday, October 10.
Although formal identification is yet to take place, the body is believed to be that of Zakir, police said.
His family have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time according to West Yorkshire Police.
