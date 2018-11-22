End military housing 'scandal' and build 'homes fit for heroes', says Leeds MP Alex Sobel

Armed forces personnel and their families are being “categorically failed” by a lack of good quality, affordable and suitably located housing and the Government must urgently prioritise “homes fit for heroes”, an MP said yesterday.

Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel detailed how service personnel and their families are being forced into the private rented sector away from supportive forces communities, and facing higher rents in either private or specialist accommodation.

He told the Commons how single personnel are being cramped four in a room, with no en suite bathroom, in homes described by one anonymous soldier as “like a permanent sleepover that nobody wanted to go to”.

Housing plans for military ‘are woefully short on details’

And he raised concerns that Catterick in North Yorkshire is about to become one of the country’s three “super garrisons”, but currently has no houses at all for new postings, with planned additional homes “yet to materialise”.

He said the problems could be traced back to a decision in 1996 to sell off 57,400 service family homes to Annington, a subsidiary of Nomura bank.

Pupils are put through their paces at Yorkshire’s Catterick Garrison

Since then, 20,000 have been sold to private equity firm Terra Firma, a private equity firm, at a profit of £2bn, while the contract allows a rent review in 2021 which could see Annington begin to charge market rents that forces families may not be able to afford.

“There are very few houses left for armed forces families,” he said, arguing that the armed forces covenant had been breached on housing.

“If the armed forces covenant is to be honoured we must see to our end of the bargain.

“We must ensure homes fit for heroes.

“Anyone who risks life and limb in the service of this country deserves to live in the knowledge that they and their families will be taken care of and they will have a home to come back to.

“Ending the scandal that has cause this crisis in military housing must be a top priority for us all.”