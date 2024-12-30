Enfinium supports 15 repair cafés across the UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in March 2024, the Repair Café Support Fund, which totals £60,000 over three years, was established to support community-led Repair Cafés close to enfinium’s facilities. The fund helps these initiatives repair household items for free, reducing waste sent to landfill and saving money.

At the end of the first year, the initiative has committed £16,079 in funding to aid the work of 15 Repair Cafés across England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through its funding, enfinium has helped support the Repair Cafés to cover their operating costs, including rent, invest in new equipment, or upskill their volunteers. It has also supported initiatives to encourage participation among young people. Over the course of this year, the Repair Cafés have repaired 758 items.

enfinium, a UK energy from waste operator, today confirms that 15 Repair Cafés across the UK have received funding during the first year of its Repair Café Support Fund initiative. (Photo by Paul Craig Photography)

Among the items repaired by the cafés this year were many sentimental items, including a 60-year-old carriage clock, an ornate egg, a banjo, a melodeon, and a radar gun.

Other notable repairs included a vintage record player belonging to a blind repair café attendee and a bronze bust capturing a woman with long hair for the last time around the time of their cancer diagnosis.

Philip Curds, Head of ESG & Sustainability at enfinium, said: “At enfinium, we are proud to support local community repair initiatives through our Repair Café Support Fund. Repair Cafés play a critical role in reducing waste and promoting the circular economy in the communities in which we operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the fund, we support communities to extend the life of their loved items, save money, and importantly, divert waste from landfill. We are delighted with the success of the first year and look forward to welcoming applications from more repair cafés in the coming year.”

Jon O’Connor, chair of trustees at the Folkestone Repair Cafe, said “The support from enfinium’s Repair Café Support Fund has enabled us to make improvements in our Repair Café that we wouldn't have otherwise been able to afford.

"This funding has allowed us to offer a better service, providing our community with even more efficient and effective repairs.

"It’s been a huge boost, enabling us to reach more people, reduce waste, and strengthen our role in supporting a more sustainable and connected local community.

"We would encourage any repair cafés considering applying to do so."