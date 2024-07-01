Euro 2024: Spectacular England Three Lions sand art appears on Bridlington beach to celebrate win over Slovakia
Aerial video shows an impressive beach drawing that was sketched at South Beach in Bridlington - to mark England’s success at the Euros last night (30 June). The gigantic three-lions logo was etched into the sand by artist Fred Brown - before it was gradually swept away by the tide. The impressive artwork was captured by Yorkshire snapper, Darren Norton Photography.
England through to the quarter finals
England completed a dramatic turnaround in their first Euro 2024 knockout game against Slovakia on Sunday, beating them 2:1 in Gelsenkirchen. By half time it looked like they might be on their way out of the tournament, but Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are through to the quarter finals after coming from behind to win their Round of 16 clash in a dramatic finish.
Ivan Schranz’s goal looked to be sending the Slovakians through until Jude Bellingham popped up for a brilliant overhead kick to take things into extra time, and then Harry Kane was on hand to score the winner not long after.
