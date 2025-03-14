The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, has praised the local people and organisations who played a role in “a fantastic response to what could have been an absolute environmental catastrophe” following the North Sea collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a visit to the shore of the Humber Estuary, Mr Davey met with the Lib Dem leader of Hull City Council, Coun Mike Ross, to discuss the potential environmental impacts in the North Sea.

On Monday, the MV Solong crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire. More than 30 casualties were brought to shore following the incident. One remains missing and is presumed deceased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together Mr Davey and Coun Ross have called for an emergency summit in Yorkshire so civic leaders and the public can be made aware of any security and environmental risks.

Coun Mike Ross (left) and Ed Davey (right) call for 'polluters to pay' in North Sea. On banks of Humber Estuary. Credit Donna Clifford.

Mr Davey told the LDRS it is “a huge relief” that the environmental impacts from the collision are not as disastrous as once feared and paid tribute to local people and organisations who played a role in “a fantastic response to what could have been an absolute environmental catastrophe.”

While he suggested the “polluters” should be the ones who “pay for any of the clean up”, he continued by adding: “The agencies involved have done an absolutely amazing job.”

Following Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Hull, Coun Ross said he was “pleased to hear” that the Prime Minister is being kept informed about the North Sea incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We need real action now, and a Minister on the ground. The people of East Yorkshire need to know if there are any security risks too.

“Like many others, I am deeply concerned by the impact this disaster may have on our coastal communities and in the Humber estuary that’s why I called for COBRA to be convened.