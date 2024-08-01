Leeds PIPES is delivered in partnership by Leeds City Council, Vital Energi and Ener-Vate, and is one of the UK’s fastest growing, major heat networks providing homes, businesses and public buildings with affordable, reliable, low carbon heat and hot water through the use of recovered heat from a nearby Recycling and Energy Recovery Facility.

Representatives from The Boltzmann Institute visited energy facilities across eight countries in Europe in advance of their ambitious plans for district energy expansion across Canada, helping the country reach its goals for net zero emissions by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds PIPES heat network has been recognised as an international exemplar of a city-wide heating solution, following a visit by the Canadian-based Boltzmann Institute

Richard Gilbert, Director at the Boltzmann Institute said: “We had an incredibly worthwhile visit with Vital Energi to learn more about Leeds PIPES as part of our Europe-wide study tour, gaining invaluable insight to input into our wider plans for district energy expansion in Canada.

“We were particularly impressed by our tour of the Recycling and Energy recovery facility, which really demonstrated the brilliant innovation happening both in the city of Leeds, and in our sector.”

Leeds PIPES works by converting black bin waste to heat and hot water and the landmark project has demonstrated a way for towns and cities to generate rapid carbon reduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has attracted national media attention and accolades for its innovation and impact within the Leeds region, and for its commitment to futureproofing business and consumer energy needs.

In 2023 alone, the scheme was responsible for the reduction of nearly 6,000 tonnes of carbon and a reduction of £490,000 on energy bills for those connected to the network. The initiative has seen the employment of over 430 people into green jobs in the region, including 36 apprenticeship roles.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “It has been fantastic to see the considerable growth of this local initiative, with it now receiving recognition on national and international stages.

"Leeds PIPES has helped us make significant strides towards our net zero goals for the city, in addition to generating considerable apprenticeship and employment opportunities for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already seen key organisations in the region connecting to the network, and local people feeling the impact of the scheme in the reduction of their energy bills. The impact it has had to-date has been phenomenal, and we hope it continues to act as an exemplar scheme as we work on further expansion.”

Its current customers include some of the city’s most notable organisations, including Leeds Playhouse, Leeds Beckett University and St James’s University Hospital.

More than 2,300 homes and 28 key buildings are connected across the city centre, and the city-wide heating network has attracted national recognition, having recently won the “Energy Project of the Year – Residential” category at the prestigious Energy Awards in London.

The project is also making significant local impact through inspiring the next generation of heating and electric engineers, as well as aspiring design and construction professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forty students from the Urban Energy Systems course at the University of Leeds also had the opportunity to tour the network in action and gain unique insights from senior staff at the organisation.

Mike Cooke, managing director from Vital Energi said: “We have seen great progress for the Leeds PIPES network since the project began in 2018. We are proud of our collaboration with Leeds City Council and Ener-Vate and the impact it has on the international effort to achieving Net Zero.

“The recognition for the scheme is a real reflection of the team’s dedication to innovation in the green transition, and to providing flexible, resilient and future-proofed energy schemes for our clients.