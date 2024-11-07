Baitings Reservoir: How 'leaky dams' in Yorkshire could be the key to holding back floods
The National Trust, with Yorkshire Water, is installing 3,500 in the South Pennines with the first now in place at Baitings Reservoir, close to Ripponden, in West Yorkshire.
Contractors can be found standing in ditches, stacking stones to make what look like dry stone walls with a gap in them.
By partially blocking the flow of water through moorland ditches or channels, they can slow the flow of rainwaters during heavy rainfall.
Then by gradually releasing water slowly over a longer period, instead of allowing it to rush downhill, they can prevent flooding downstream, saving homes and businesses from damage.
Project lead, Jess Yorke, said: “Natural flood management methods like leaky dams have been shown to significantly slow the flow and make a real difference to the amount of storm water that descends from the uplands into the valleys.
“Our dams will be installed across our project areas from Todmorden in the north to Marsden in the south, where they can make a difference to many towns and villages downstream.”
In the South Pennines, pollution, grazing and draining of the moors has changed their topography – making them less able to hold water and store carbon.
With the increased risk of flooding and moorland fires as a result, teams under the Landscapes for Water project are working to 'rewet' the moors.
It is hoped these leaky dams, particularly around the Upper Calder and Colne river catchments, can ensure flooding from the moors has a less dramatic impact on the valleys below.
In Pickering, where dams were installed a decade ago, The National Trust said studies have shown the intervention has reduced water levels in flood events by around 25 per cent.
In early October, contractors arrived at the Yorkshire Water moorland around Baitings and Ryburn reservoirs and began stacking up stones to form leaky barriers.
The gaps in them are strategic, allowing the normal flow of water and wildlife to pass through unimpeded.
At Marsden Moor, diggers arrived to build similar dam structures out of turf, creating pools along the channels and gullies, which will gradually fill up with rainfall. Willow dams will also be added, using twigs and stakes to create wooden structures like those made by beavers.
Meanwhile, on Ilkley Moor, large stones have been lifted into place to slow down the flow of water from the moor, helping to reduce the risk of flooding in Wharfedale.
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, who has provided funding, said: “As climate change worsens, and one-in-a-hundred-year floods become more common, it’s vital that we build a greener, more secure region that’s fit for the future.
“We want West Yorkshire to be more resilient to flooding so we can avoid a terrible repeat of the devastating 2015 Boxing Day floods.”