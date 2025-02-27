Goshawk: The best times and places to spot powerful hunting bird
Both males and females take part with much slow exaggerated flapping of the wings,
Goshawks are present in woods across Yorkshire but the best areas to look for them are in the North York Moors Forests including Dalby, Cropton, and Wykeham where there is an excellent raptor viewpoint.
They are secretive birds and are not often seen at other times of the year as they spend the majority of their time beneath the tree canopy.
The large and powerful female is roughly the size of a buzzard with brown plumage, the smaller male has bluish-grey upperparts. Both have barred underparts.
Size is hard to judge from a distance and there is the chance of confusion with sparrowhawks, The sparrow-hawk generally has blunter wingtips compared with the pointed wingtips of the goshawk.
Also the sparrow-hawk has a long, slim almost 'stuck on' tail compared with the sturdy round-edged tail of the goshawk.
Goshawks are powerful hunters and take a wide variety of prey including
squirrels, rabbits, crows, wood pigeons and game birds, the latter leading to conflict with gamekeepers, especially in areas where forests are adjoined by moorland.
The Peak District National Park near Sheffield used to be the best place in Britain to see goshawks along with other birds of prey.
But a long campaign of illegal persecution by game shooting interests has led to the park's goshawk population reaching a perilously low level despite the best efforts of the RSPB and other conservation organisations.
It is not surprising that most goshawk nesting sites are kept secret by local birders.
