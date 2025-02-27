Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both males and females take part with much slow exaggerated flapping of the wings,

Goshawks are present in woods across Yorkshire but the best areas to look for them are in the North York Moors Forests including Dalby, Cropton, and Wykeham where there is an excellent raptor viewpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are secretive birds and are not often seen at other times of the year as they spend the majority of their time beneath the tree canopy.

Goshawk - Accipiter gentilis

The large and powerful female is roughly the size of a buzzard with brown plumage, the smaller male has bluish-grey upperparts. Both have barred underparts.

Size is hard to judge from a distance and there is the chance of confusion with sparrowhawks, The sparrow-hawk generally has blunter wingtips compared with the pointed wingtips of the goshawk.

Also the sparrow-hawk has a long, slim almost 'stuck on' tail compared with the sturdy round-edged tail of the goshawk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goshawks are powerful hunters and take a wide variety of prey including

squirrels, rabbits, crows, wood pigeons and game birds, the latter leading to conflict with gamekeepers, especially in areas where forests are adjoined by moorland.

The Peak District National Park near Sheffield used to be the best place in Britain to see goshawks along with other birds of prey.

But a long campaign of illegal persecution by game shooting interests has led to the park's goshawk population reaching a perilously low level despite the best efforts of the RSPB and other conservation organisations.