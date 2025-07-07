Birdwatching: The great reed warblers seen around county

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is one of the largest warblers, almost as large as a song thrush, and it clambers around the reeds much more clumsily than its smaller cousin, the reed warbler. Often, the reed tops shake as it clambers about, betraying its presence.

A glimpse of it the the middle of the reeds reveals a rufous brown bird above, buff below and with a whitish throat and large bill,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is the male great reed warbler's extraordinary song, like that of a reed warbler on steroids, that is its most striking feature.

Great reed warbler, Acrocephalus arundinaceus.

The song is powerful and rhythmic, but also with croaking and grinding sounds with high and low notes juxtaposed.

It may not be pleasing to the human ear, but it is very important to a female great reed warbler who will select a male based on the best repertoire.

The song quality is so important that researchers have recently discovered that males continue to sing a mate attraction song, rather than a territorial one, even in their wintering areas in sub-Saharan Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this way, the males are ready to sing their best songs the following Spring and wow their females with some well-practised tunes.

Great reed warblers are rare, but they are annual vagrants to this country, and although at the moment there is little chance of one finding a mate here, there might be the prospect of colonisation of southern England in future Springs.

A few waders were reported, the first of many that will be seen in the coming weeks as the autumn passage gets underway.