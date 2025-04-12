Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some of the modern housing developments in the village don’t easily fit that description, it’s hard to disagree that its core, with a Main Street that has retained its rural village feel, the meandering River Ouse on its eastern boundary, and the Archbishop of York's palace and pristine historic properties of Chantry Lane, are the epitome of a worthwhile conservation area.

Much of that is due to the establishment of a palace by Walter de Gray, who served as Archbishop of York for some four decades in the 13th century, for the Chapter of York downstream of the city.

Once known as Thorpe St Andrew, the village grew steadily around what following major extensions in the 15th cand 18th centuries developed into a palace, the latter of which saw the Gothick-style Gatehouse built using stone from Cawood Castle.

The grandiose entrance to Bishopthorpe Palace.

It’s the most grandiose of entrances, with which can be seen from Bishopthorpe Lane, to the property now used as offices, meeting rooms, worship areas and living quarters for the archbishop, as well as a venue for charity open days, retreats, receptions and the summer village gala.

An Archbishop of York has lived at the palace since 1241, except the decade during the 17th century Protectorate and between terms of office.

As such the village’s heritage is tied up with the holders of the high office, with numerous streets named after incumbents including Ramsey Avenue, Lamplugh Crescent, Coggan Way, Lang Road and De Grey Place.

Wolsey Drive was named after the 16th century archbishop who beame a royal advisor and served as Lord Chancellor under Henry VIII, wielding immense influence at court, before being accused of treason.

The palace’s grounds saw quite a different case of life and death last year when it emerged the “Bishopthorpe Four” hedgehogs had been rehomed in the nine acres of woodland and countryside after being nursed back to health by Dringhouses Hedgehog Rescue.

Opposite the grounds of Bishopthorpe Palace and was originally used by the palace to grow its own fruit and vegetables, charity Brunswick Organic Nursery provides a range of productive and skilled activities for adults with learning disabilities to develop skills, relationships and communities.

During a visit to the nursery last year Archbishop Stephen Cottrell said: ‘To see the space still being used for its original purpose and for so many people to benefit from being here is fantastic. I think we could all benefit for taking time to slow down and reconnect with nature and Brunswick offers this and more to people from all walks of life.”

The village’s other educational establishment, Bishopthorpe Infants School, a member of the South York Multi Academy Trust, is on Sim Balk Lane. In February Ofsted inspectors concluded it was “a safe and welcoming environment for pupils”, where relationships between pupils and staff are kind and friendly.

Downstream from the palace there’s Ferry Lane, which a service across the River Ouse ceased in the 1930s, and a 176-year-old cricket club which started last year at risk of folding before an appeal for new players at the start of the year led to a bumper fixture schedule, fresh infrastructure at the club, investment from within the village and a league promotion.

Off Ferry Lane, the Bishopthorpe Community Orchard occupies what was once a disused piece of land on the edge of Ferry Lane after the parish council secured Heritage Lottery funding for the project, which has been run by a team of volunteers.

Downstream further there’s the Riverfront York, which includes a 25-pitch caravan park, six cabins, children’s play area, café bar, restaurant and beauty salon, all alongside various river-based activities, which include boat mooring and hire.

Last year it announced a partnership with City Cruises York to offer a riverboat service from the city to the attraction at Bishopthorpe from April to September, promising visitors the only traffic-free route from the city centre to the village.

Other popular venues in the village include The Woodman and Marcia Inn pubs and the Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club, all within yards of each other on Main Street. The club is a regular winner of York Campaign for Real Ale’s club of the year award and venue for the annual St Patrick’s Beer Festival.

The bustling heart of the village also includes a modern looking village hall, a convenience store and a long established butchers. Long narrow walled plots extend back from Main Street to North Lane.

In this area it’s easy to see why a 20mph speed limit has been introduced in response to requests from residents, who have also voiced concerns over “unreliable” hourly bus services to the village.

However, at the foot of Chantry, beside a concentration of Georgian protected properties overlooking the palace grounds, there’s hardly any traffic beside the ruins of the former St Andrew’s Church, which was built at a time the village’s population was about 200.

It’s not to be confused with the village’s other listed St Andrew’s Church which was built around the corner, off Bishopthorpe Road, around in the early 20th century when residents still only numbered less than 450.

Beside the church and an expansive graveyard stands a prominent war memorial, a Portland stone cross with foliate tracery, and further along Church Lane is a well-used church hall and the former Old School Medical Practice, which closed its doors for the final time last summer, with the practice saying it would be providing transport to its sister branch in Copmanthorpe for patients that needed it.