Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has revealed its first bittern breeding success at its North Cave Wetlands nature reserve, near Hull, where a juvenile bittern was spotted earlier this month.

Another breeding success at the reserve in recent weeks has included the emergence of a clutch of common pochard chicks – which are on the IUCN red list of threatened species.

It is thought are only around 80 pairs breeding in Yorkshire, the males of which have a bright reddish-brown head, a black breast and tail and a pale grey body.

A well camouflaged bittern in the reeds at North Cave Nature Reserve.

Trust managers and volunteers say it is heartening to see efforts to restore nature at the former Breedon quarry site achieve success. Yorkshire’s wetlands were highlighted as a priority habitat in the trust’s 2024 State of Yorkshire’s Nature report because of their importance for biodiversity.

Originally a wetland called Walling Fen, the land was drained and put into agriculture before it became quarry with a planning stipulation that it was eventually restored to nature.

The reserve’s manager Tony Martin said: “We always knew that we could create wetland habitats there and the target species were iconic wetland species like bittern, avocets and little ringed plovers.”

“The last couple of winters we’ve been getting wintering bitterns. We’re pretty confident they’re from the Humber and once they’ve finished breeding they disperse."

Pochards have started breeding at North Cave Nature Reserve.

Visitors to the reserve in early spring had previously heard bittern males booming, the sound of which has been likened to blowing into an empty milk bottle, as they became territorial.

However, despite the calls and display dances the bitterns never managed to pair up previously. However in early spring Tony’s team noticed five bitterns all together on site.

He said: “It was incredible to see as seeing two together is rare. We were really hopeful they would stay. These successes emphasise the value of wetlands for wildlife, and the importance of providing more space for nature. Our ongoing work to manage North Cave Wetlands as an ever-increasing wild haven shows that dedicated time and attention to wildlife is vital if we are to turn the tide on the biodiversity crisis.”

The bittern was extinct in the UK for many years, but due to conservation efforts to improve habitats they have had a comeback, breeding in the large reed beds of the Inner Humber.

The trust’s ongoing partnership with Breedon has seen the reserve gradually expand from its original 40 hectare site in 2001 to its current size of 140 hectares, with each completed area of quarrying progressively restored by Breedon Ltd with wildlife in mind before being passed over to the trust’s management. Dedicated works by the trust to plant over 30,000 reed plugs in partnership with Breedon and with the help of volunteers has helped to create important habitat which will soon grow into the mature reedbeds bitterns prefer – such as where the juvenile bittern has been spotted this year.

The bittern is known for being extremely shy and difficult to spot amongst the reedbeds, with which it camouflages perfectly.

The trust, which controls water levels across the site, worked to aid the bitterns by manipulating the site’s sluice systems to create a drier reed bed habitat to encourage the ground-nesting bitterns to build their reed platforms as wet reed habitats to enable them to feed.

Tony added: “We flood certain areas in winter so that the islands go under water. We draw water levels down in spring, so when the islands appear there’s no vegetation on them, which is perfect for breeding avocets, little ringed plovers and oystercatchers.

”Where the bitterns have been feeding we’ve got breeding marsh harriers, which is all off the back of what we did for the bitterns. The reserve’s water quality is very high and mostly comes from springs, as the Wolds chalk acquifers act as filters, leading to high numbers of freshwater invertebrates, serving as a basis for food chains.”

Breedon has just completed quarry at a neighbouring site, so the trust is set to create more wetland habitat, while the firm has a planning application in for land to its north.