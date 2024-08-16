Surrounded by spectacular Yorkshire Dales scenery, Grassington regularly appears in lists of the prettiest villages in the UK.

The former lead mining village has a cobbled market square, limestone cottages – and perfectly curated flowering displays starting at the entrance signs.

The villagers who keep Grassington looking so lovely have their eyes set on Gold in this year’s Britain in Bloom contest.

They are representing Yorkshire in this year's finals, with judges due in the village this morning to cast an expert eye over the blue and white-themed displays.

The village, which stood in for the fictional Darrowby in the fourth series of Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small, is up against seven others, including Wreay in Cumbria and Donaghmore in County Tyrone.

Members have been hard at it all year looking after dozens of whisky barrels, used as planters. Some villagers pick rubbish, while others fundraise, baking cakes and manning stalls. Plants worth £2,500 were brought in earlier this year.

With the accent on being more eco-friendly, they've aimed for a 50/50 split between perennials and showy bedding plants like Begonia Non Stop, which produces lots of flowers throughout the summer – and doesn’t appeal to slugs. There will be a runner going ahead of the judges with an eye out for any last minute snags.

The group started in 2009, with half a dozen members led by Diane Mackridge. It now numbers more than 40. The first year they entered Yorkshire in Bloom they scooped Silver Gilt – a feat they repeated every year until 2022 when they won Gold in the village category. Last year they again took Gold and were selected to take part in the national competition.

“When we were judged for Yorkshire in Bloom they thought we had everything covered, but Britain in Bloom is a different ballgame,” said Mrs Mackridge. “We’ve done everything we can, we’ve involved a lot of community organisations. The place is neat and tidy – it’s not immaculate – we live in it. You can't go pulling the grass out from between the cobbles otherwise it loosens them. It’s lived in – like a home as opposed to a show house.”

Secretary Geraldine Isaac said: “Our efforts over the years have encouraged the villagers to take a pride in their own gardens and frontages which enhances the village. As well as the planting, we sweep and tidy the various footpaths around the area as needed.

“We also include the younger members of our society to help with various projects such as the Wild Flower Meadow, planting vegetables in the school garden and supporting the school with any gardening help when needed.”