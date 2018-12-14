Brown bears on the mend at Wildlife Park

Ussuri brown bears, saved from being kept in cages at a museum in Japan, are regaining their strength at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Health checks found that the trio of Kai, Riku and Hanako are all improving, five months after their arrival at the park near Doncaster.

Three bears rescued by Yorkshire Wildlife Park from a museum in Japan are looking forward to their first Christmas at the Park.

The three Ussuri Brown Bears, who came to the award-winning park in the summer, have been regaining their strength and mobility thanks to the care of staff and a team of vets.

Kai, Riku and Hanako, who were kept in cages measuring 6ft by 9ft for most of their lives in Japan, are now enjoying life in their purpose- built Rescue and Rehabilitation Reserve at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The reserves of just under 4 acres include plunge pools and a lake and a range of climbing and play equipment designed to withstand the bears’ attention.

After 5 months at the Park, Kai and Riku have undergone a health check to see how they are progressing.

When the bears arrived, the park’s vets confirmed that the bears, who are an at-risk species, were underweight and malnourished, had dental problems and were suffering from joint and limb problems because of the limited space at their former home.

Their condition and body mass has improved since they have built their strength and muscle by swimming and climbing, but they still have chronic problems with their joints from their time in Japan.

Vets from Portland House Veterinary Services, in Retford, and Nupsla Veterinary Services have been working with the YWP team on an ongoing basis to look for solutions to help improve the bears’ health and mobility.