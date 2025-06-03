Campaign group launches legal challenge over windfarm consultation

One of the campaign groups opposing proposals for a giant windfarm on West Yorkshire moorland is legally challenging a consultation opened into the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed Calderdale Energy Park, which would see 41 turbines sited on Walshaw Moor, above Hebden Bridge, would also be visible to surrounding areas including neighbouring Bronte country.

A legal letter sent by Walshaw Turbined Research Group (WTRG) to the consultation – which is non-statutory, with a statutory one expected to be undertaken later – organisers Calderdale Wind Farm Limited calls on the consultation to be delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their legal letter has been sent to Christian Egal, Project Director of Calderdale Energy Park, requiring that the public consultation into CEP that began on April 29 and is due to end on June 10 should be postponed.

Great Edge above Widdop Reservoir, one of the moorland areas which could be affected by the turbine plan. Picture: Save Walshaw Moor campaign group

WRTG campaigner Nick MacKinnon claimed many people who have attended public exhibitions organised by the project at Hebden Bridge, Oxenhope and Trawden have been “amazed and angered by the vagueness of the proposals.”

The campaign group has challenged the accuracy of maps used to support the proposal and argues some corrections have been needed to these and a consultation brochure had needed a correction sticker inserted by hand, which the company told campaigners were for typographical corrections.

WTRG say the Gunning Principles – which guide public consultations in the UK – state how a public consultation must be conducted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign group argues its lawyers say that the CEP public consultation has failed to meet the required principles.

Campaigners opposing the plans are concerned about impact the windfarm might have on protective peatland and the moorland habitat, including for some nesting birds.

Calder Wind Farm Ltd argues that the Calderdale Energy Park would be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 250,000 homes and reduce national CO2 emissions by approximately 354,000 tonnes each year, they claim.