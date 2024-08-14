Caravan park company applies for permit to discharge sewage into river near Norland Moor
SRG Park Holdings Limited operates a residential mobile home park in Norland, and has applied to the Environment Agency to discharge sewage into Highlee Clough.
This is a popular walking area, near Norland Moor, with waterfalls, which runs into the River Ryburn.
The application says it would discharge 15.6 cubic metres of “secondary treated sewage effluent” every day.
Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn said the permit application had “little regard to the topography of the valley or appropriateness of the site”.
He added: “If the owners were responsible they wouldn’t be putting in this application and I hope it’s not passed.”
SRG Park Holdings Limited did not respond to requests for comment.
The Environment Agency is responsible for regulating water quality in England.
It funds these activities through environmental permitting charges, which are applied both when an application for a permit is made and annually to cover the costs of regulating the permit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.