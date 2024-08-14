Caravan park company applies for permit to discharge sewage into river near Norland Moor

A caravan park company has applied for a permit to discharge sewage into a river near Halifax on a daily basis, official documents show.
By Ralph Blackburn
Published 14th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

SRG Park Holdings Limited operates a residential mobile home park in Norland, and has applied to the Environment Agency to discharge sewage into Highlee Clough.

This is a popular walking area, near Norland Moor, with waterfalls, which runs into the River Ryburn.

The application says it would discharge 15.6 cubic metres of “secondary treated sewage effluent” every day.

View of Mill Bank and the River Ryburn, where the sewage effluent could end up. Credit: Humphrey Bolton/Wikimedia CommonsView of Mill Bank and the River Ryburn, where the sewage effluent could end up. Credit: Humphrey Bolton/Wikimedia Commons
View of Mill Bank and the River Ryburn, where the sewage effluent could end up. Credit: Humphrey Bolton/Wikimedia Commons

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn said the permit application had “little regard to the topography of the valley or appropriateness of the site”.

He added: “If the owners were responsible they wouldn’t be putting in this application and I hope it’s not passed.”

SRG Park Holdings Limited did not respond to requests for comment.

The Environment Agency is responsible for regulating water quality in England.

It funds these activities through environmental permitting charges, which are applied both when an application for a permit is made and annually to cover the costs of regulating the permit.

