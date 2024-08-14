SRG Park Holdings Limited operates a residential mobile home park in Norland, and has applied to the Environment Agency to discharge sewage into Highlee Clough.

This is a popular walking area, near Norland Moor, with waterfalls, which runs into the River Ryburn.

The application says it would discharge 15.6 cubic metres of “secondary treated sewage effluent” every day.

View of Mill Bank and the River Ryburn, where the sewage effluent could end up. Credit: Humphrey Bolton/Wikimedia Commons

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn said the permit application had “little regard to the topography of the valley or appropriateness of the site”.

He added: “If the owners were responsible they wouldn’t be putting in this application and I hope it’s not passed.”

SRG Park Holdings Limited did not respond to requests for comment.

The Environment Agency is responsible for regulating water quality in England.