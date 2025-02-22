Coastal erosion: 'Some people think we can battle it - but we can't'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those are the words of an expert in coastal erosion, Professor Mike Elliott, Emeritus Professor of Estuarine and Coastal Science at Hull University.

He adds: “There’s no doubt about sea level rise. We also have subsidence since the last Ice Age. There’s no doubt because of climate change seas are getting stronger. All of these things are coming together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last few decades he’s heard most of the potential “solutions” from taking shipping containers and filling them with sand to build a barrier or taking all the tyres in northern England and chaining them together to make a breakwater.

Professor Mike Elliott, Director of the University of Hull's Institute of Estuarine and Coastal Studies

But he says the sea is far too powerful - it can take WW2 concrete bunkers which have fallen onto the beach and toss them about like Lego.

Installing new stretches of concrete defences fronted by Norwegian rock armour would be “phenomenally expensive”: “If we are talking about several million per 100 metres or so we would be getting into billions.”

It would also stop the natural flow of sediment into the Humber which helps build up low-lying areas, protecting them from flooding. Protecting against flooding from the Humber is also a big issue - sea levels are rising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike says: “I saw a quote that if we stopped erosion in this area then eventually Lincolnshire would flood. There’s not really been any change to the policy we’ve had for a few decades - you protect large urban areas and industry.

“The cost of protecting agricultural land is more than the land is worth - it doesn’t make economic sense. The reality is we have a very soft coastline - you can’t afford to protect it all.”

The Victorians placed timber groynes down the coast which helped build up beaches at places like Hornsea and Withernsea before hard defences went in.

While Mike says there’s no doubt that the towns will continue to be protected by rock armour and concrete, Hornsea is starting to stick out. “It has been protected whereas either side is retreating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are worried about setting a precedent (by allowing defences). If you protect one area it speeds up erosion downstream. Councils are scared they don’t want to do anything that will (leave them open to a lawsuit).