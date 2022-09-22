Company joins project to create first climate-neutral car
A company focused on establishing a sustainable supply chain of the rare earth metals needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and other industries is collaborating on a project to try to create the first truly climate-neutral car by 2030.
Pensana has become a partner in the Polestar 0 project, the scope of which is to identify and eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions in a car’s lifespan, from the extraction of raw materials to when the car is delivered to the customer and onwards to the end of vehicle life. To achieve the goal, electric performance car brand Polestar has teamed up with partners across the chain. Hans Pehrson, leader of the project, said: “Pensana’s expertise in rare earth supply, including mining, will be invaluable in our mission and will play an integral role in pioneering new and innovative technologies to achieve what has so far been impossible.”
Pensana chairman Paul Atherley added: “We are very much looking forward to Pensana playing its part in redefining the future of electric vehicle manufacture.” Pensana is working to develop Europe's only rare earth processing plant on the banks of the Humber. Operations could begin at the Saltend facility in the Humber Freeport at the end of next year.