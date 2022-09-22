Pensana has become a partner in the Polestar 0 project, the scope of which is to identify and eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions in a car’s lifespan, from the extraction of raw materials to when the car is delivered to the customer and onwards to the end of vehicle life. To achieve the goal, electric performance car brand Polestar has teamed up with partners across the chain. Hans Pehrson, leader of the project, said: “Pensana’s expertise in rare earth supply, including mining, will be invaluable in our mission and will play an integral role in pioneering new and innovative technologies to achieve what has so far been impossible.”