Council defends plan to fell thousands of trees on historic country park in Yorkshire

A Yorkshire council has responded to concerns of “indiscriminate” tree felling on one of its country parks.

Earlier this year Bradford Council announced it would soon begin removing trees infected with Larch Tree Disease from the historic St Ives estate in Harden. The disease mostly affects larch and sweet chestnut but is also hosted by rhododendron, and the council said around 4,000 trees were likely to be felled.

One local resident accused the council of “indiscriminate felling” – saying native trees such as beech were being cut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for a response to these concerns, a council spokesperson said: “All of the felling works at St Ives are covered by either the Statutory Plant Health Notice or a Forestry Commission Felling Licence.

Thousands of trees are set to be felled

“Phytophthora ramarum is present in the larch, sweet chestnut and rhododendron trees, all of which are being removed to control the spread of the disease. A small amount of beech, mixed within the commercial plantation is included in the felling.

“The beech, which was planted at the same time as the larch and sweet chestnut but has been supressed by the faster growing larch, is of poor quality and not a native tree in woodlands in this area.