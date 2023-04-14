All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
13 minutes ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
1 hour ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
2 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
6 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
8 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation

Council defends plan to fell thousands of trees on historic country park in Yorkshire

A Yorkshire council has responded to concerns of “indiscriminate” tree felling on one of its country parks.

By Chris Young
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

Earlier this year Bradford Council announced it would soon begin removing trees infected with Larch Tree Disease from the historic St Ives estate in Harden. The disease mostly affects larch and sweet chestnut but is also hosted by rhododendron, and the council said around 4,000 trees were likely to be felled.

One local resident accused the council of “indiscriminate felling” – saying native trees such as beech were being cut down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked for a response to these concerns, a council spokesperson said: “All of the felling works at St Ives are covered by either the Statutory Plant Health Notice or a Forestry Commission Felling Licence.

Most Popular
Thousands of trees are set to be felledThousands of trees are set to be felled
Thousands of trees are set to be felled

“Phytophthora ramarum is present in the larch, sweet chestnut and rhododendron trees, all of which are being removed to control the spread of the disease. A small amount of beech, mixed within the commercial plantation is included in the felling.

“The beech, which was planted at the same time as the larch and sweet chestnut but has been supressed by the faster growing larch, is of poor quality and not a native tree in woodlands in this area.

“Some other small areas of commercial conifer are also being removed whilst contractors are on site as part of the overarching plan to restore the ancient Oak-birch woodland that existed before the late 19th century. Replanting work will begin in November.”

Related topics:CouncilBradford Council