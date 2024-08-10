Disused Yorkshire quarry to be transformed into ‘regionally significant’ nature reserve
The quarry, which is part of the former Yorkshire Brickworks at Stairfoot, was subject to a number of safety measures after youngsters were reported to be swimming in the dangerous waters in 2021.
A planning application to drain the water and transform the area into a nature reserve for the community is expected later this year from Green Earth Developments Group (GEDG) which has taken over the site.
The plans are expected to include the restoration of the land, which will be managed by Green Earth Developments Group in perpetuity.
The site is made up of former clay pits used for the manufacture of bricks, a number of which have been infilled.
A Green Earth Spokesperson said: “The remaining mineral void at Yew Tree Quarry requires pumping and restoring to enable the creation of the proposed nature reserve.
“It is anticipated that a planning application for the restoration of the currently flooded mineral void will be submitted during 2024, with creation of the nature reserve happening alongside this.
“GEDG plans to consult widely in the local area over the autumn period ahead of any plans being submitted to Barnsley Council.”
