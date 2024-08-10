Disused Yorkshire quarry to be transformed into ‘regionally significant’ nature reserve

A 71-acre disused quarry which dates back to the 19th century will be transformed into a ‘regionally significant’ nature reserve.

The quarry, which is part of the former Yorkshire Brickworks at Stairfoot, was subject to a number of safety measures after youngsters were reported to be swimming in the dangerous waters in 2021.

A planning application to drain the water and transform the area into a nature reserve for the community is expected later this year from Green Earth Developments Group (GEDG) which has taken over the site.

The plans are expected to include the restoration of the land, which will be managed by Green Earth Developments Group in perpetuity.

The quarry at Yorkshire Brickworks in Stairfoot

The site is made up of former clay pits used for the manufacture of bricks, a number of which have been infilled.

A Green Earth Spokesperson said: “The remaining mineral void at Yew Tree Quarry requires pumping and restoring to enable the creation of the proposed nature reserve.

“It is anticipated that a planning application for the restoration of the currently flooded mineral void will be submitted during 2024, with creation of the nature reserve happening alongside this.