Doncaster Council receives funding boost to plant nearly 10,000 trees across borough

Doncaster Council is set to receive £30,000 for a tree planting programme after winning a bid for funding from the Tree Council, in partnership with Network Rail.

The grant will fund the planting of nearly 10,000 trees in schools, cemeteries and crematoriums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet Member for Sustainability and Waste Councillor Mark Houlbrook announced the scheme, having led several planting events in the past.

Councillors Mark Houlbrook and Lani-Mae Ball with Doncaster Council sustainability officers at a previous tree planting event.

Some 15 schools have signed up for the planting programme alongside eight cemeteries and crematoriums so far.

Participating schools will plant orchards, tree circles and willow domes and tunnels, while cemeteries and crematoriums will plant trees and hedgerows.

The council’s Sustainability Unit will work alongside its Bereavement Team and schools across the borough to deliver the project.