Doncaster MP calls for 15 homes damaged by Storm Babet to receive compensation
Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher shared on Tuesday that he has written to Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Therese Coffey to request that households affected by flooding are compensated.
Fifteen homes in Doncaster were damaged by flooding caused by Storm Babet last month.
A government scheme allows for households affected by flooding to receive compensation, but only if more than 25 in the area have been damaged.
Mr Fletcher said: “Doncaster is a city that has suffered badly from flooding over the years.
“Since my election as MP for Don Valley in 2019 I have worked closely with the Environment Agency and City of Doncaster Council to ensure that the damage caused by the floods of 2019 was not repeated.
“The flooding caused by Storm Babet was minimal in Doncaster and huge credit must go to the Environment Agency and City of Doncaster Council for their efforts which have been successful.
“15 properties across Doncaster suffered flooding and not many more as would have been the case previously.
“Yet none of these properties qualify for compensation because the overall number of those flooded is under 25. This cannot be right. My constituents are being penalised for the good work undertaken by the Environment Agency and City of Doncaster Council.
“I have therefore written to ask that Therese Coffey take whatever action is necessary to right this injustice.”
Last month, the council improved its Flood Risk Management Plan to keep the area “resilient” against damages.