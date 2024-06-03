The corporate charity of the company which owns Drax power station claims to have helped schools save £1.6m in energy costs and reduce their CO2 emissions by 1,700 tonnes.

The Drax Foundation, started by the Drax Group which owns Drax power station in North Yorkshire, launched a three-year programme last year which aimed to help schools and community organisations become more energy efficient through £4.5m in donations.

Donations through the programme’s first year to the energy education charity Energy Sparks and energy efficient lighting specialists Goodlight helped both to work with a total of 148 schools to reduce their energy bills and carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drax Foundation calculates the initiative has so far helped those schools save a total of £1.6m in energy bills and reduced their carbon emissions by an equivalent of 1,684 tonnes.

Drax Power Station.

This was achieved by Energy Sparks providing 128 schools with free access to its online energy management tool, education programme and support services. The foundation was able to fund Goodlight to provide 20 schools, including Kirk Sandall Junior School in Doncaster, with energy-efficient LED lighting and sensors.

Kirk Sandall has so far saved £11,694 on its annual energy bills since the installation.

Kathy Thompson, Executive Headteacher at Kirk Sandall Junior School, said: “It’s so important that businesses support their communities and this initiative by the Drax Foundation is a really great way to help us save money, especially at the moment when energy costs and prices in general are so high. It also teaches pupils about the impact we have on our environment and how we can act responsibly to save energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the scheme planned to continue for another two years, plans are already in place to install solar panels at two schools in the Selby area in the coming months, having already completed a similar project at a school in Northampton.