Drop in sewage spills recorded by water companies 'down to dry weather'

The significant drop in sewage spills last year was “largely down to dry weather, not water company action”, the Environment Agency said.

England’s 10 water companies recorded 301,091 discharges through storm overflows in 2022 – an average of 824 a day. That is down from 372,533 in 2021, meaning there was a 19 per cent reduction.

Around 18 per cent of the storm overflows that are monitored did not spill at all, but 3 per cent spilled more than 100 times.

The number of discharges recorded by Yorkshire Water dropped by 22 per cent, from 70,062 to 54,273, and the amount of time sewage was allowed to spill into Yorkshire’s waterways fell by 43 per cent, from 406,131 hours to 232,054 hours.

Water companies are permitted to use storm overflows to prevent sewage systems from becoming overloaded and backing up into homes, following periods of heavy rain.

However, campaigners have claimed the discharges are far too frequent, and have repeatedly called on water companies to use their profits to invest in sewage network upgrades.

Environment Agency Executive Director John Leyland said: “The decrease in spills in 2022 is largely down to dry weather, not water company action.

“We want to see quicker progress from water companies on reducing spills and acting on monitoring data.”

Water Minister Rebecca Pow said: "The volume of sewage being discharged into our waters is unacceptable and we are taking action to make sure polluters are held to account.

“By bringing in comprehensive monitoring – up from just 7 per cent in 2010 to the most extensive level ever now being at 91 per cent – this government and its regulators have enabled the extent of sewage discharges to be revealed, so that we are better equipped to tackle this challenge.”

The Environment Agency has given water companies until the end of this year to fit monitors on all storm overflows.

The Government said it would cost between £350bn and £600bn to eliminate sewage discharges, as water companies would need to completely separate the sewage and rainwater systems that homes and businesses across the country use.

The Government said there would need to be a significant increase in bills and widespread disruption.

In a bid to reduce discharges, the Government has launched The Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan, which sets water companies strict targets and requires them to invest £56bn in upgrading their networks.

Jim McMahon MP, Labour’s Shadow Environment Secretary, said: “That the Tories continue to give the green light to 824 raw sewage discharges a day into villages, towns and cities across our country shows they have no respect for British communities.

