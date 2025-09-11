Drought permits agreed to protect drinking water supplies at 19 Yorkshire reservoirs

Drought permits have been approved for 19 reservoirs across Yorkshire after months of warm weather piled pressure on the county's drinking water supplies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water company is usually required by license to release a certain amount of water from its reservoirs to maintain the health of the rivers surrounding them.

Now, with special permits agreed by the Environment Agency (EA), it can reduce this to conserve its own water supply instead and make sure there is enough for public use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes despite objections, raised to a public hearing before the Planning Inspectorate, and just weeks after further permits were passed to pull water from two of Yorkshire's rivers.

Scout Dike Reservoir. Yorkshire Water

Claire Barrow, Yorkshire drought manager for the EA, agreed there was a serious deficiency in water supplies.

“Although the recent rainfall in Yorkshire is welcome, more sustained rain is needed over several months to refill rivers and reservoirs, without which water supplies will continue to decline," she said.

“These permits will allow Yorkshire Water’s reservoir stocks to remain for longer, so protects that level of public supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We only issue a permit if we are content that there are clear plans in place to mitigate any impact on the environment, along with strong evidence from Yorkshire Water of their ongoing commitment to reduce leaks and improve water efficiency,” she added.

“We will continue to work closely with Yorkshire Water as it develops the long-term solutions to protect water resources while drought conditions continue across Yorkshire.”

The permits cover the South and North West group of reservoirs and will last for six months.

The EA declared a drought in June while a hosepipe ban came in to effect in July, after the driest and hottest spring on record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reservoir levels across Yorkshire remain notably low, it has said, with an "exceptional" shortage of rainfall this year.

Yorkshire Water will have to monitor and mitigate the impact of its permit use.

It comes after the water company was granted permission to extract water from two rivers to tackle the ongoing shortages.

The two drought permits - agreed for for the River Wharfe and River Ouse - are aimed at protecting drinking water supplies, and means it can extract water to top up Grimwith reservoir.