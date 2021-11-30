East Riding residents asked to share their opinions on climate change via council questionnaire

East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) is inviting residents to provide their views on climate change through an interactive online questionnaire.East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) is inviting residents to provide their views on climate change through an interactive online questionnaire.

Residents will be able to use an interactive map of East Riding to highlight locations where there are opportunities for further positive climate action and express any opinions about climate change more generally through a series of questions.

This information will help shape the Climate Change Strategy for the area.

The questionnaire can be accesed at https://climatechangeeryc.commonplace.is/

The ccouncil said it is committed to achieving net zero through reducing its own carbon emissions and by working with communities and organisations to influence behaviours and ambitions on climate change.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at the council, said: “Climate change is a complex issue, but by working together we can tackle the climate crisis head on.

“The council is currently developing its climate change strategy and would like to hear ideas from our residents on how we might tackle the climate emergency together.

“I would encourage all residents in the East Riding to follow the links to the survey and take part – it really is an opportunity for you to have your say.”

The ERYC has been involved in the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission, set up earlier this year as an advisory body, made up of organisations and groups in the region, to support ambitious climate action across the Yorkshire and the Humber.

This month the commission launched the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Action Plan.

This plan is intended to be a document that will inform and guide climate actions across the region in the years to come.

Fifty recommended actions are included in this document for the region to take forward collectively to help achieve our climate ambitions.

A link to the action plan can be found at https://yorksandhumberclimate.org.uk/climate-action-plan