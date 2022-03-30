East Riding residents urged to air views on fast food litter in new survey

The waste and recycling team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council is asking people to take part in the consultation to air their views on how the littering of packaging from fast food outlets affects the area. Photo submitted

The waste and recycling team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council is asking people to take part in the consultation to air their views on how the littering of packaging from fast food outlets affects the area.

The team is looking to gather the opinions of residents, local businesses, visitors, and parish and town councils on the impact of this particular problem.

The survey takes less than five minutes to complete and asks for views about the area you live, what your opinions are of litter and some suggested solutions to the problem.

People must send in their responses by Friday, April 15.

Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “We would really appreciate residents helping us by filling out the survey.

“Litter is a major issue for every local authority.

“At East Riding of Yorkshire Council, we spend around £3.9million per year cleaning up litter, and many residents feel strongly about this problem, with several volunteer litter picking groups active in areas including Bridlington, Beverley and Hessle.

“A major contributor to the amount of litter on our streets, our roadsides and in parks and play areas, is packaging waste dropped by customers using fast food outlets.

“This is often waste which could otherwise be easily recycled if it was disposed of properly.

“It’s often difficult to identify the people who dropped it, and can be very unsightly in communities where the outlets are based.

“So we need people to help us try to get on top of the issue.”