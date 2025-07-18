Efforts to restore European oyster to Humber reach next stage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what the group described as a “major new step”, the project is now comparing the use of “remote set oysters” alongside the traditional method of directly placing individual oysters onto the seabed.

Remote setting is a technique where oyster larvae are settled onto scallop shells near the restoration site, before they are deployed into the marine environment.

Taking place at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Spurn Point nature reserve, the experiment aims to determine whether the method will help make oyster restoration more scalable for future reintroduction efforts.

Restoration initiative Wilder Humber has announced that it has entered the next stage of its efforts to restore the native European flat oyster to the Humber Estuary.

Wilder Humber is a major seascape restoration initiative delivered in partnership by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, and Ørsted.

Laura Welton, native oyster restoration officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Remote setting is an emerging technique with real and exciting potential to transform how we restore native oyster populations. It allows us to settle oyster larvae closer to where they’ll eventually live, reducing transportation stress and increasing their chances of survival.

“Trialling this alongside the traditional method gives us vital insights into how to scale up restoration more efficiently and effectively. This experiment is a key step toward restoring thriving oyster reefs in the Humber, across the UK, and beyond.”

Once home to vast oyster reefs estimated to have covered over 300 acres, the Humber Estuary previously supported a thriving population of native oysters. Historic overfishing, pollution, and disease have since devastated the species, according to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, leaving them fragmented and unable to recover naturally across the UK, and extinct within the Humber.

Wilder Humber is now working to bring back the molluscs, with ambitions to reintroduce 500,000 native oysters to the estuary over five years.

As natural water filters, oysters help clean the sea by improving water clarity and reducing excess nutrients. Oyster reefs also create vital nursery habitats for a range of marine life and act as natural coastal defences, helping to reduce erosion and stabilise sediments.

Traditional restoration includes sourcing juvenile and adult oysters and placing them directly onto cultch (the mass of stones, broken shells, and grit on which an oyster bed is formed) on the seabed, where they can spawn over time and eventually form a reef.

While widely adopted by restoration projects, this technique can be costly, logistically challenging, and stressful for the oysters in transit, potentially resulting in lower survival rates.

Andy van der Schatte Olivier, marine programme manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: "Our Wilder Humber restoration programme is taking a truly pioneering step in the UK’s marine restoration journey.

“This project is not only bringing back a lost species, but also demonstrating how innovation, collaboration, and nature-based solutions can tackle two of the greatest environmental challenges of our time: biodiversity loss and climate change.

“By restoring oyster reefs, we’re helping to store carbon, protect coastlines, and create thriving marine habitats."

Wilder Humber’s remote setting trial will use larvae from The Oyster Restoration Company’s hatchery in Scotland.

These larvae were settled onto shell and initially grown on trestles at Spurn Point last summer. Wilder Humber is now supplementing these oysters by deploying “Rapid Reefs” - larvae attached to shell in mesh bags - directly to the seabed, creating a “ready-made living reef”.

This trial will compare the cost, effort, and survival outcomes of both methods to determine which offers the best solution for future large-scale restoration efforts.

Samir Whitaker, biodiversity lead specialist at offshore wind firm Ørsted, added: “By trialling remote setting alongside traditional oyster restoration methods, we’re exploring the most effective ways to revive native oyster populations and enhance the wider ecosystem in the Humber Estuary.”

