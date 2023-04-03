It is a worrying declaration made today by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, that Yorkshire’s wildlife is in crisis, stating that if nothing is done about it then we could see some critical and much-loved creatures disappear completely.

Knowing that the likes of the hedgehog, bumblebee and frogs need our help is of huge concern, as well as swifts, bats and butterflies.

That is why today this newspaper is pleased to support the trust’s Team Wilder initiative, a bold and determined cause that inspires each of us to do our own little bit to save these species.

It is free to sign up, and when you do you will be given a handy guide as to the things you and perhaps your little ones can get involved in together to make a difference.

None of the potentially species-saving ideas need cost a fortune, you’ll have plenty of fun and make a world of difference at the same time.

Team Wilder: sign up for free today and get a handy guide to the things you can do to help protect our amazing little creature - www.ywt.org.uk/team-wilder