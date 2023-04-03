Endangered species: Yorkshire's hedgehogs, bees and bats, frogs and butterflies are all at risk - join Team Wilder to help save them
It is a worrying declaration made today by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, that Yorkshire’s wildlife is in crisis, stating that if nothing is done about it then we could see some critical and much-loved creatures disappear completely.
By YP Comment
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Knowing that the likes of the hedgehog, bumblebee and frogs need our help is of huge concern, as well as swifts, bats and butterflies.
That is why today this newspaper is pleased to support the trust’s Team Wilder initiative, a bold and determined cause that inspires each of us to do our own little bit to save these species.