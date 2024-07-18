Energy efficient hybrid buses coming to Transdev’s Yorkshire FLYER airport network

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate firm has confirmed it has placed an order worth £4 million for 15 Mercedes-Benz Citaro Hybrid single deckers – with delivery expected at the end of this year. The new vehicles are widely seen as among Europe’s most energy efficient buses, running on a combination of electric power and biodiesel to keep emissions as low as possible with a hybrid design.

Transdev Blazefield managing director Henri Rohard said: “We are delighted to confirm this substantial order for new vehicles which will revolutionise the customer experience on our FLYER network, while delivering significantly reduced emissions and higher operating efficiency.

“These exciting new buses also feature the very latest in safety technology, including cyclist and pedestrian detection systems which will make the road a safer place for everyone.

Transdev launched its FLYER bus network at Leeds Bradford Airport in August 2020. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

“On board each bus will be a full package of customer comfort features, including free Wi-Fi and USB charging, next stop information displays, two wheelchair bays and a hearing loop system to make communication easier for those with a hearing disability. With the FLYER network’s role in serving Leeds Bradford Airport in mind, each bus will also offer plentiful luggage space.

“Our experience in running conventional buses with biodiesel fuels will be invaluable, as our new hybrid fleet will use specially blended biodiesel to further reduce emissions.

“We’re confident our customers will love travelling on these impressive new buses – providing the most energy-efficient and environment-friendly way to reach our regional airport – while helping to offset carbon emissions associated with air travel.”

Adrian Felton, Daimler Bus (UK) Ltd Electro-Mobility manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Transdev to develop an environmentally friendly solution for this demanding route network. We are confident the new Citaro hybrid buses will be as well-received by passengers and drivers alike.”

Beneath the outer shell of Transdev’s new FLYER buses will be a design filled with innovative features, including regenerative braking which uses ‘self-charging’ technology to feed the on-board 14 kW electric motor which in turn supports the low-emission diesel engine.

Roof mounted batteries store energy which also powers the electric motor – and when power from the engine is required, such as when moving from a standing start or overtaking, the hybrid electric module supports the diesel engine while reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions.

The combination of electric and biodiesel power is estimated by the bus manufacturers to save up to 8.5 per cent in fuel consumption, compared to a conventional bus powered by a standard Euro VI diesel engine – while also saving a typical £3,000 per year in operating costs, boosted by low emission bus grants worth up to 6p per kilometre travelled by each bus.

Transdev launched its FLYER bus network in August 2020 in a three-way partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds Bradford Airport. A network of three dedicated routes links Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate with the airport seven days a week.

FLYER is also fully integrated with Yorkshire’s existing bus and train networks, with through ticketing to Leeds Bradford Airport from any rail station on the national network, and from departure points nationwide served by coach operators National Express and Megabus.

The news comes after Transdev unveiled 19 new Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV double deckers destined for The Harrogate Bus Company’s flagship route, The 36 linking Harrogate with Leeds and Ripon.

Henri Rohard said: “We needed a bus that is going to be robust for our more intensive services – most of our existing buses on route 36 are covering over 100,000 kilometres, or 62,100 miles, a year, with two million customer journeys per annum.

