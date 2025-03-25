The Environment Agency has called for a council to consider taking enforcement action against the operator of a “stinking” waste recycling site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regulator has told Wakefield Council that the company running the facility in South Elmsall has “shown a disregard” for planning controls.

Minore, also known as Mineral Processing Ltd, has applied to continue using the site at Hacking Lane for ten more years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have launched a campaign to stop the proposals after hundreds of people complained about a “putrid smell” coming from the land.

More than 400 residents have objected to an application to extend the life of a waste recycling facility at Hacking Lane, South Elmsall, by ten years.

The Environment Agency (EA) has previously taken action against the operator, claiming the company breached its permit conditions.

In June last year, Minore was issued with a suspension notice outlining a series of alleged permit breaches.

The regulator claimed almost five times the permitted amount of materials had been stored on the land and a risk to the environment and public health had been created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter commenting on the time extention application, EA planning specialist Neil Wallace invited the council to consider enforcing previously approved planning conditions for “non-compliance activities”.

Mr Wallce said: “Through inspections of the site, EA officers consider that such non-compliant, misdescribed wastes have already been brought onto the site in significant volumes.

“The acceptance of these wastes by the site operator, in breach of the permit conditions, will increase the risk of pollution associated with the activity.”

The officer added: “We are also aware that throughout January, February and March 2025 there has been a significant increase in the number of odour reports submitted to the Environment Agency in respect of waste materials being stored in large quantities on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have investigated the reports of odour and the source was confirmed as likely emanating from this facility.

“Furthermore, reports of dust and litter have also been received. Permit non-compliances have been recorded.”

Minore appealed the EA’s suspension notice and the Planning Inspectorate is yet to decide on the case following a public inquiry held in January.

Mr Wallace said: “Despite the servicing of the suspension notice, waste materials have continued to be imported to and deposited at the facility, further increasing waste volumes present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The EA consider that, as the site operator, Mineral Processing Ltd have shown a disregard to regulatory functions in their failure and duty to comply with environmental permit conditions and enforcement notices issued, which is unacceptable to us as the environmental regulator.”

Councillors representing South Elmsall have also submitted a joint letter of objection, which says: “Residents have endured offensive odours, air pollution, and potential water contamination for far too long.

“The impact on their health remains uncertain, and there is a real concern that exposure to pollutants from the site may be hazardous.

“In the absence of clear evidence proving otherwise, the precautionary principle must apply, and this extension must be refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to the offensive odours, there are persistent and visible dust particles in the air, which pose a serious risk to air quality and respiratory health.

“Residents are continually exposed to airborne particulates, increasing concerns about long-term health effects, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.”

A total of 461 residents objected to plans ahead of a March 5 deadline to comment on the scheme and have held two public meetings in the town voice their opposition.

Meeting organiser Mark Benson told residents the site had become the EA’s “biggest problem” in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Minore previously said: “We prioritise the highest environmental standards to protect human health, well-being and local eco-systems.

“We have invested significant resources to protect the environment in which we operate, monitoring water and air quality, along with odour control and litter management, to maintain a safe and healthy environment.