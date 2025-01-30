Environment Agency ‘investigating’ soil at Maltby Colliery after concerns raised

By Danielle Andrews
Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:58 BST
The Environment Agency says it is investigating the material used to fill the former Maltby Colliery as part of a restoration scheme.

It comes after concerns were raised over the presence of potential contaminants such as glass and plastic.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said the site had been inspected by its staff in December, ‘focusing on the nature of the final surface restoration material, including Compost Like Output (CLO),’ and that its investigation into the ‘correct classification of this material is ongoing’.

The agency’s statement follows growing concerns from local councillors and residents about the quality of CLO being applied to the land as part of efforts to reclaim the former coal mining site.

The former Maltby Colliery site

During the last meeting of Rotherham Council’s full council, Maltby councillor Adam Tinsley said that residents had ‘significant health and safety concerns’ about the material used at the site.

He called on the Environment Agency, which has authorised the restoration of the soil, to investigate the materials used.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency told the local democracy reporting service: “Maltby Colliery is covered by an Environmental Permit issued by the Environment Agency. The permit authorises the restoration of colliery spoil, with wastes that conform to waste acceptance procedures.

“In December 2024 we undertook site inspections focusing on the nature of the final surface restoration material, including Compost Like Output (CLO). Our investigation into the correct classification of this material is ongoing.

“Additionally, we are working with the operator to make sure the risk assessments and procedures are appropriate and pollution to the environment is prevented.”

