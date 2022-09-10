Expansion plans at Leeds Bradford Airport still going ahead despite backlash to new terminal

In March, Leeds Bradford Airport chiefs pulled out of its £150m rebuild plans, following the announcement that the Government was planning to hold an inquiry into the plans.

Plans were controversially approved by Leeds city council in 2019 despite significant backlash by campaigners, local residents and politicians, worried about its effects on the environment and noise levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubbed the “Route to 2030”, plans promised to allow the facility to increase its number of annual passengers from four million to seven million by 2030.

Leeds Bradford Airport expansion plans are set to go ahead.

It was claimed this would help meet extra demand for air travel, while improving transport links and increasing local job opportunities.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that chiefs were still very much committed to an expansion.

“We regretted having to withdraw the planning application for the replacement terminal, particularly given the support we received from the general public, business community and councils across the region,” an airport spokesperson said.

“However, we’re committed to investing in LBA to make it an outstanding, decarbonised, modern airport for the future.”

According to a report into the plans from late 2018, the airport terminal expansion would see a three storey extension added to the east of the building.

This would cover an area of around 4,500 square metres – just over one acre – to the east of the site.