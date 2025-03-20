Expedition will see Yorkshire researchers study why ice is ‘close to melting’ on Everest glacier

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expedition will take them into the Western Cwm, where they believe that intense radiation from the sun is melting the snow even when air temperatures are below freezing. As the meltwater refreezes it can warm the snow by several degrees, creating glacier ice that is much closer to the melting point than has previously been realised.

The researchers believe that If they are right, this is a process that may also be happening on other glaciers across the Himalaya, the meltwater from which sustains many millions of people below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from the University of Leeds and Aberystwyth University will be operating at over six kilometres above sea level and half a kilometre above Everest Base Camp, where they will drill into the glacier and use the boreholes to record ice temperatures.

Once settled on the glacier, the research team will be camping on ice with nighttime temperatures dipping below -10 °C.

Professor Duncan Quincey from the School of Geography in Leeds is leading the team. He said: “This trip will be the most physically and logistically demanding expedition I've ever been part of, and the unknowns are plentiful - we're worried about whether our equipment will work at such high elevations, and if it does work whether we will be able to collect and export our data effectively.

“Although we have worked at and around base camp on half a dozen occasions previously, this is the first time we have continued up-glacier and above the icefall. This means we're exploring new ground, and only a handful of scientists have walked this path before us. If we manage to capture any data, then they will be genuinely the first of their kind.”

The team will have to negotiate the infamous Khumbu Icefall - regarded as one of the most demanding sections of the South Col route to Everest's summit - while their equipment is transported by helicopter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once settled on the glacier, they will be camping on ice with nighttime temperatures dipping below -10 °C. With the Team operating in a low oxygen environment, the effects of altitude on the body can be profound, and the researchers will check on each other every couple of hours to prevent the development of altitude sickness.

Professor Duncan Quincey from the School of Geography in Leeds.

The new project follows previous findings by the researchers which showed that the temperature of the ice in the lower parts of Khumbu Glacier is warmer than would be expected given the local air temperature.

Glaciers in the highest mountains of the planet are an extremely important source of water, with millions of people - including many in Nepal, Bhutan, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan - depending on Himalayan runoff.

Changes in the rate of glacier thawing would threaten this water supply, according to the researchers, which is routinely used for irrigation, sanitation and hydropower purposes, particularly in the mountain foothills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Everest researchers hope their work will give them a new understanding of processes and changes that are relevant for all glaciers in similar settings world-wide and indicate the extent to which other glaciers within the Himalayas may also contain unexpectedly warm ice.

Professor Bryn Hubbard from Aberystwyth University’s Department of Geography and Earth Sciences said: “It may surprise many that snow could be melting at sub-freezing air temperatures high up within Everest’s Western Cwm, but the possibility needs to be investigated and measured. These temperature measurements will improve computer models that are used to predict future changes in glacier extent and water supply – particularly important in this heavily-populated and water-stressed region.