Expert says risk of flooding puts Withernsea area 'out of bounds' for nuclear waste dump

South Holderness, a stretch of rapidly eroding coastline whose main town is Withernsea, was recently named as the fourth area in the UK, that could host a geological disposal facility (GDF), sparking a public outcry.

The plan would see highly toxic radioactive waste buried in specially designed and engineered vaults and tunnels hundreds of metres underground. Three other areas are being considered, two on the Cumbrian coast and another at Theddlethorpe on Lincolnshire's coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Paul Dorfman, founder of the Nuclear Consulting Group, made up of 120 experts in the fields of radiation waste, nuclear policy and environmental risk, said the risk of flooding, from accelerating sea level rise and storm surges, should put the area "out of bounds and raises significant questions about why the site was chosen.”

Artist's impression of a geological disposal facility

The government says burying nuclear waste is internationally recognised by governments and scientists as "the only viable permanent solution" in the long-term. The plan would be to receive waste for 175 years before the GDF would be permanently sealed.

However Dr Dorfman, who has advised the Ministry of Defence on the dismantling of nuclear submarines, said it had not been proven that waste can really remain isolated from the environment over tens of thousands of years, adding: "The problems are changes in geology, flooding, all kinds of problems, it is unproven. You can't really call it a final solution, it is a concept.”

Computer modelling show large areas of South Holderness - as well as Hull and Goole - liable to regular flooding by 2050. Dr Dorfman said: "The key problem will be a storm surge which is basically when certain atmospheric conditions meets high tides and the sea basically ups and moves inland. What were one in 100 year flooding incidents are becoming more frequent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last surge in 2013 was the worst since the devastating North Sea flood of 1953 and saw Spurn Point breached.