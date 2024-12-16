Experts urge people to admire seal pups from a distance following an influx on Yorkshire beaches
British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) is urging anyone heading to beaches across the Yorkshire coastline to be weary of the influx of grey seal pups.
The adorable little creatures are aged anywhere between two and eight weeks old and have been spotted resting alone on beaches.
The grey seal pups are often easy to spot with their fluffy and white coats - but, some may be moulted with a varying shade of grey, white, and black.
Experts are urging the public to act responsibly to ensure the safety and well-being of these vulnerable animals.
In a social media post the BDMLR advised the public to stay away from pup and keep dogs away too and on their leads near them.
This is to avoid the pups being bitten or the dog being injured.
They added: “Never try to approach, touch, kick, drag, pour water on, or chase into the sea. Seal pups are exhausted, especially after the recent storms
“Taking selfies with them causes a lot of alarm and distress to a young seal, the photo will be long forgotten but it can have a lasting impact on the young animal.
“Consider the effects of posting their whereabouts on social media. Good intended posts can lead to other members of the public will go looking for them, not always with the best of intentions.”
