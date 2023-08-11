Explanation after reports of huge amount of sewage water flowing onto Saltburn beach

Northumbrian Water has provided an explanation after reports of a huge amount of sewage water flowing onto a Saltburn beach.

Heather Lofthouse, a local resident, who was walking her dogs at the time, said two lifeguards were warning people to stay out of the sewage water during heavy rain last weekend.

She said she saw water gushing from drains not only on Saturday, but the previous Wednesday, while an old manhole at the end of the Lower Promenade in Saltburn where the beach is located had wet wipes and toilet paper around it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she had written to Northumbrian Water who “gave her some spiel saying its customers’ fault for flushing wet wipes”.

Sewage water flowing from a manhole cover at the end of the Lower Promenade. Picture/credit: Heather Lofthouse.

A Northumbrian Water spokeswoman said: “We have had a particularly intense and prolonged period of rainfall in the region resulting in a lot of pressure on our networks.

“This caused some manhole covers in the Saltburn area to lift and flood and some parts of the network to overspill.

“This is what happened at Hazel Grove Beck.

“The water that is spilling from the hillside is a mix of the flood water from the streets and our sewer networks above, mixed with eroded soil and mud from the bank and fields.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltburn councillor Philip Thomson said: “With the amount of rain that we had on Saturday every outflow would undoubtedly have been compromised not just with the human element, but drainage off the land.”

Cllr Thomson said he had no reason to expect that what had occurred was anything different to what had happened previously.

He added: “Any resident suggesting that there was evidence of sewage in the outflow, one could only think that was affirmative given past experience.”

Cllr Thomson said while it was permitted in certain circumstances, he was “absolutely” against the practice of discharging sewage into the sea, although he acknowledged that very significant investment in infrastructure was needed in order to be able reach a zero discharge position, which, while to be aspired to, could be unrealistic.