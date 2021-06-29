Extra protection for moorland sites across Bradford district as council set to approve new framework

Bradford Council’s Executive will formally adopt the South Pennine Moors Special Protection Area (SPA) / Special Area of Conservation (SAC) Planning Framework as a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for use in the determination of planning applications at its meeting next Tuesday (July 6).

The new planning document outlines how the internationally designated moorland sites within the district can be protected from extra pressures that nearby development brings.

This can range from additional recreational use – causing disturbance to wildlife, erosion and increased risk of wildfire, to other “urban edge” impacts such as fly-tipping, introduction of non-native plant species and air pollution. It also sets out the level of developer contributions that should be provided to fund the measures required to avoid or mitigate any adverse impacts on the internationally protected species and habitats that arise from development within the Bradford District.

Ilkley Moor.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: “We have worked with partners and local groups to ensure this strategy complements our ongoing operational work to protect and improve our wonderful moorland for future generations.”