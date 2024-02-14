Film's love letter to nature set to remind viewers why we cherish it so much

Intended as a ‘love letter to nature,’ the film is a poignant cinematic ode to the British countryside with a call to action to protect it. It uses over a century of home movies, local news and documentary footage from Yorkshire and the North East of England.

The 16-minute film is crafted from over 135 source films dating from the 1920s to the 2020s.

Featuring footage from Allendale, Saltburn, Blyth, Middlesbrough and Newcastle in the North East to York, Hebden Bridge, Sheffield, Robin Hood’s Bay and the Yorkshire Dales.

York St John University’s Cinema and Social Justice project, York Business School and the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives has released their film "Nature Matters'.

Local news footage from the 1970s and 1980s shows young people positively taking action to protect and preserve the natural world that they care so much about.

In celebration of the film's online release, York St John University and the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives will be unveiling a series of ‘digital love letters’ on social media. These snippets from the film will serve as reminders of the invaluable role that nature plays and the urgent need to nurture and protect it.

The film is touring around the two regions, with special screenings as far north as Hexham, the towns of Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Hull and coastal locations including Saltburn, Scarborough and Bridlington as well as rural locations like Guisborough.

Nature Matters was jointly funded by research grants from York St John University as part of wider work on nature conservation and environmental stewardship, and by the National Lottery Heritage Fund who have supported the Yorkshire and North East Film Archives Nature Matters project.

Dr Jenny Hall, Senior Lecturer: Tourism & Events, York St John University, said: "We are thrilled to share 'Nature Matters' with audiences worldwide. At a time when our natural world faces unprecedented challenges, this film serves as a powerful reminder of the profound beauty and intrinsic value of nature.

“Through our 'digital love letters,' we hope to ignite a sense of appreciation and stewardship, reminding us not to be a toxic partner in our relationship with the environment."

Alexandra Haley, Nature Matters Curator, Yorkshire and North East Film Archives, said: “Our fast-paced lives have disconnected us from our childhood fascination with flora and fauna, playful adventures in the wild and an innocent captivation with the natural world.

“The power of archive footage is that it can transport us back in time, to see our environment through youthful eyes, reminded us of our strong bond and love of nature and why it’s so important to look after it.”