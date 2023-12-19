Former Green Party councillor 'singularly failed' on flooding issue in York

The transport executive has accused a former Green Party councillor of “singularly failing” to deal with a flooding issue in York.

The City of York Council is in discussions with the Environment Agency to get approval to raise the pathway approaching the Millenium Bridge in the Mickelgate area of the city.

At a decision session last week, former transport executive under the Liberal Democrat and Green coalition years between 2019 and 2023, Andy D’Agorne, said: “It’s not exactly a complicated project but it urgently needs completing.”

The current Labour Party executive member for transport, Coun Pete Kilbane, said: “Mr D’Agorne had four years in office to sort this problem out and singularly failed to do so.

Pictured is floods in York in Feburary 2022.

“During that time the Environment Agency was actually on site for 18 months, yet still no progress was made.

“We have picked this issue up and are getting on with fixing it.

“If Mr D’Agorne had put as much effort into doing his previous job as he is criticising the current administration, then this problem would have been resolved a long time ago.”

Mr D’Agorne said: “As Coun Kilbane should know as ward councillor for the area during the Environment Agency works at Clementhorpe, the priority was to complete the defences to keep water out of properties on streets in the area and the City of York Council agreed with the agency that this work would have to await their completion.

“In the summer of 2022, the Environment Agency works were concluded allowing the project to progress and this was due to take place in Summer 2023.

“This work has now been delayed further under the current administration.”

At the decision session last week, a council officer told the deputy leader Coun Kilbane that any work concerning flooding from the River Ouse “raises concerns about flood storage capacity.”