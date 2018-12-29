Funding boost over rail access for cyclists

Cycle schemes are to be opened up to ensure greater access for rail commuters, Government ministers are to announce, in the wake of major projects at stations across Yorkshire.

Over recent months, a number of changes have been brought in at the county’s railway stations, aimed at improving access for those on bikes or on foot. Now, Cycling and Walking Minister Jesse Norman is to announce additional resources which are to be opened up to rail providers through a bidding process.

“Improving cycling access to railway stations is good for cyclists and good for rail users, whether they’re commuters or tourists - and it has terrific knock-on benefits, by improving air quality, reducing obesity and increasing economic productivity,” he said.

The Cycle Rail Programme has already created new cycle hire schemes nationwide, new footpaths and secure cycle parking. In Yorkshire, funding has been secured for improvements in York, Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Hull, with more than £320,000 invested in cycle hubs, racks, CCTV and security.

Storage facilities have also seen improvements at 17 stations in West Yorkshire, including new ramps and link connections at Shipley, Skipton and New Pudsey.

“Everyone should be able to easily access their railway station by bicycle or on foot. This helps people make a healthy start to their journey while reducing local road congestion and car emissions,” said Sustrans chief executive Xavier Brice, on behalf of the Walking and Cycling Alliance.