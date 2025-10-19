Funding plea as Country Stewardship scheme is extended

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Bradley, North Yorkshire-based farming and agribusiness specialist and partner at surveyors Carter Jonas, issued the alert after the government confirmed a one-year rollover of the agreements, which is set to protect more than 5,000 schemes, including hundreds across Yorkshire.

It is hoped the extension will give farmers the certainty they need to continue delivering environmental benefits such as wildflower margins, bird habitats, species-rich grassland and soil improvement alongside food production.

The move, which will cost the public purse up to £70 million, comes after campaigns led by groups including the NFU and the Nature Friendly Farming Network.

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said: “We’re really pleased that Defra has listened and given certainty to so many farmers about the future of their environmental work for the year ahead. It recognises the valuable environmental work they have been delivering for many years. To ensure that farmers can continue to undertake these vital environmental projects as part of profitable, resilient businesses, transparency over budgets and timelines for the rollout of the new Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme is key. We will work with Defra on a long-term, strategic plan for all agri-environment schemes.”

Martin Lines, chief executive of the NFFN, added: “It’s encouraging to see the minister recognise the need for certainty and continuity for farmers leading the way in delivering food security, nature recovery and climate resilience.”

Mr Bradley said the decision represented “very good news” for the many farm businesses who were set to enter into a funding gap between the end of their current agreements and the opening of the new SFI scheme, which looks likely to be at the end of spring. He said those farmers would be able to retain and replace the environmental goods that they have provided without the need to look for alternative income, which may have involved differing management. Mr Bradley said: "We will be advising clients to be ready to accept their extensions as soon as the opportunity arises in order to avoid funding delays. We hope Defra will now recognise the issue facing farm businesses who remain in legacy Countryside Stewardship schemes where there is no mechanism allowing them to roll over into the SFI. For these businesses, a huge disparity in option payment values still exist."

