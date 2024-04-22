The image, made over three days in a field at Old Chamber in Hebden Bridge overlooks Stoodly Pike and features a girl holding the Earth with the caption, “Vote for Climate, Vote for OUR Future.”

The painting uses an optical illusion called anamorphosis which allows 2D images to appear 3D when viewed from a certain perspective, but is skewed and distorted elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was created by artists from Sand In Your Eye, a creative organisation based in Hebden Bridge since 2003. They specialise in sand sculptures, ice sculptures, sand drawings and land art. Their work has a tendency to support charities and social causes including addressing homelessness, saving bees, and with a particular interest in climate change.

The 50 metre tall painting as seen ovelooking Stoodly Pike.

Creative Director Jamie Wardley said: “This year we have an incredible opportunity to make a difference for the health of the Earth and our children’s future by being mindful of climate when we vote. It is governments that set policy and regulations that give industries confidence to invest in climate led technologies.

“By voting for climate, we will make a healthier country as the air will be cleaner, the economy will be stronger as we take a lead on sustainable technology, we will have a secure energy source and nature will be improved as we rewild our land and oceans. This is an opportunity for our children to have an incredible future which is why the girl in the painting is smiling as she is optimistic that the election can be a defining moment for the Earth and her future.”

Earth Day is marked on 22 April each year to celebrate environmentalism. The theme for 2024 is “Planet vs. Plastics”, and aims to raise awareness of the dangers of plastic pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A UN treaty on plastics is expected to be agreed by the end of this year, with more than 50 countries including the UK calling for an end to plastic pollution by 2040.