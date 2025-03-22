Global spotlight on water quality to shine on Yorkshire as campaigners host public meeting

A global spotlight on river pollution is to shine on Yorkshire in coming days as public views are sought on cleaning up the country's waterways.

The People's Commission on the Water Sector has been set up by campaigning experts to rival the Government's own promised process.

It is to see a series of four public events, with just one in the North to see a special meeting in Knaresborough next Monday, on March 31.

Local campaigners Nidd Action Group (NAG) were successful in securing Bathing Water Status for Knaresborough's stretch of the River Nidd, putting pressure on agencies to act. Now they are to host the People's Commission, led by academics as a panel for the investigation, with expert witnesses and seeking the public's responses and ideas.

David Clayden, Chairman of the Nidd Action Group. James Hardisty.

Water campaigner Feargal Sharkey said the commission will drive the answers the public deserves.

Neither the industry nor the regulators can provide that information, he claimed: "None of them have the right answers. It’s time to listen to the public. Here's your opportunity."

And NAG chair David Clayden, said: "The people of Yorkshire and beyond have shown their love of and concern for the health of our rivers. Now is the time for action from a refreshed and resilient water system able to fully engage with citizens."

Knaresborough was the second area in Yorkshire to secure Bathing Water Status for its river, following campaigners in Ilkley who broke new ground with the River Wharfe. Such a status, rather than designating a stretch of river as safe to swim in, means it has to be regularly tested and does put pressure on water bodies and agencies to act.

At the meeting, experts are to speak on how a resilient water system can be built for Britain, with natural processes and interventions.

The Nidd is a "beautiful river, with thriving life", said Mr Clayden. He added: "It isn't swimmable at Knaresborough. It may be, in five years' time. Only action will make it safe. There is much we can do as citizens."

Further meetings are to be held in Whitstable and Henley to explore governance and financial management and, on March 27, an online meeting is to look at an international approach.

Confirmed witnesses include Dr Anne Le Strat, the former Deputy Mayor of Paris, auditors, experts and professors. Prof Alistair Boxall, from the University of York will speak on solutions to chemical pollution.

Results will be shared with the Government's Commission.

Prof Becky Malby, commission member and a founder of the Ilkley Clean River Group, said it was important that voices were heard.

"The public is being treated as a minor stakeholder," she said. "This commission is in service to the public who want a fair water system."