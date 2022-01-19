Government intervenes in Leeds Bradford Airport plans and orders planning inquiry

Housing secretary Michael Gove has called in Leeds City Council’s decision to approve the controversial plans.

The council granted planning permission to build a new £150m terminal in February 2021, despite almost 2,000 objections.

A planning inspector will decide whether the development should be allowed to go ahead, during an inquiry, but a date for the hearing has not been set yet.

Leeds Bradford Airport

The inspector will determine whether the plans are consistent with Government policies on climate change and the protection of green belt land.

The owners of Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) said they want to replace the existing terminal, which was built in the 1960s, with a modern facility that is more energy efficient by 2023.

Objectors claimed the development will lead to an increase in passenger numbers and flights, which will generate more harmful emissions.

A group of climate scientists from the University of Leeds also said the council, which has declared a carbon emergency, would not be able to meets its ambitious emmission-reduction targets if the airport expansion was approved.

But the airport said it was granted permission to increase passenger numbers from four million a year to seven million a year when the council approved plans to extend the existing airport terminal in January 2019.

Chris Foren, Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA), said: “We’re very pleased with Mr Gove’s decision.

“It means that all of the consequences of LBA expansion will be properly considered by experienced planning experts.

“Among other things, the inquiry will look at ‘the extent to which the proposed development is consistent with Government policies for meeting the challenge of climate change’.